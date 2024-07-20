Hina Khan shares emotional post after first chemo





Hina Khan, the actress from the popular Hindi soap opera “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” has been bravely battling stage three breast cancer and openly documenting her journey for fans. Through social media, she has been forthright about her fight, revealing bits of her experiences and maintaining a positive attitude.Hina recently posted many pictures on Instagram where she was seen in a white shirt dress with a belt. A heartfelt message accompanied the images. “Keep going hon. #HOPE.” This post emphasized her resilient stance despite the problems that she faces.Recently on her latest Instagram stories, Hina shared an emotional message that said: "Smile even if your heart is dripping blood." Another story had a photo of her wearing chemo cold socks with the caption “Life lately” to communicate what she has been going through.Hina shared a post through social networks some time back asking for relief from pain. The actress just announced that she will be starting work on her first project since being diagnosed while still undergoing treatment. While the details of this new task remain confidential, it was noted that no further hospital visits would be necessary for treatment purposes.Her post instantly received supportive comments from fans and fellow celebrities as soon as Hina uploaded these photos. Mouni Roy, Drashti Dhami, Rubina Dilaik, Anita Hassnandani, Rajiv Adatia along with others showed their concern and support. A fan commented saying, “Brave Hina as always,” another said “You are the strongest person sissy like really HINA ma'am..Your journey is inspirational.”On June 28, Hina Khan took to social media and disclosed in her post that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She pledged to beat the illness while asking for privacy as well as respect to be accorded during this hard moment and that her fans should keep her in their hearts.Hina Khan shot into the limelight with her role of Akshara in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”. She has also appeared on reality shows like “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8” and “Bigg Boss 11’. Her television credits include significant roles in ‘Naagin 5’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay.’ Besides, she has acted in movies such as ‘Hacked,’ ‘Lines,’ ‘Smartphone,’ ‘Unlock,’ and ‘Wishlist.’Through her courageous fight against cancer and sharing it openly, Hina Khan continues to inspire her fans to let them know that even through adversity hope can still shine bright.