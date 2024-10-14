He wanted to cook rotis on my waist, Mallika Sherawat about a South director

It seems that Mallika Sherawat has done it again and garnered attention, now for the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, another recent release from the Bollywood industry. With the promotion of this film, Mallika has been very open with the media and her interview with Hauterrfly has caught a lot of attention. It appears the actress is aware of the double standards when it comes to shooting erotic scenes in Indian films, and how desire for women desire has been monetized for many years.“For years, women’s sexuality has always been a part of selling things like soaps, cars, washing machines, refrigerators, everything,” Mallika said, showing respect for the objectification of women in the profession. There was this film shooting she remembered in the South where she was asked to do a strange tantalising stunt and I just can’t forget it. “Since they were to sell my hotness, they wanted rotis to be prepared on my waist. I refused though, but that conveys the mentality we are trying to deal with.”Mallika also talked about how negative reaction from people pushed her into choosing the kind of projects she chose in the early part of her career. Her remarks drew backlash and this was because people were burning effigies besides other forms of attacks against her. “We are fine with vulgarities when it comes to box office. You see my films and then you go on abusing me. People took the liberty of burning effigies.,” she said and it was in relation to the violence that surrounded her.“Certainly, there has been some progress in the present time, and such outdated views are being moved towards the periphery. But what I said during the time those were the facts and nothing but facts.”One of the most painful things to do for Mallika was being trash-talked by her colleagues. It was all the more upsetting because certain contemporaries added their voices to the criticism."However, the most unfortunate was being targeted by my workmates who probably thought that slandering me would improve their image.”However, undeterred by such scenarios, Mallika has earned respect as a whistleblower by fighting the hypocrisy of the industry and owning her voice. With the success of her recent film, she doesn't mind being a thorn when it comes to regressive ideas in Indian cinema.