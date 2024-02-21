Indian Idol 14 Grand Finale Date, Time and Chief Guest

The race to the grand finale of Indian Idol 14 is heating up with each passing episode, and to add more flair to the upcoming spectacle, the makers have roped in the esteemed Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar as a special guest. Brace yourselves as the stunning actress is all set to illuminate the stage of Indian Idol 14 with her presence.





Renowned for her illustrious journey in the entertainment industry, Urmila Matondkar has been extended a warm invitation to grace the sets of Indian Idol 14. According to reliable sources, the actress is presently on the sets, adding an extra dash of glamour and talent to the show. The upcoming episode, titled "Semi-Finals with Urmila," promises to pay homage to the versatile actress while allowing her to bask in the performances of the talented contestants. Additionally, viewers can look forward to Urmila sharing intriguing anecdotes from her illustrious journey in the world of showbiz.





As anticipation builds for Urmila Matondkar's appearance, a recent sneak peek video from Indian Idol 14 offers a glimpse of the excitement surrounding the upcoming episode.





Furthermore, the excitement doesn't end there, as the upcoming episodes of Indian Idol 14 are slated to feature a lineup of special guests. Among them is stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral, set to grace the stage to promote his upcoming show, "Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasneyege," adding another layer of entertainment to the show's dynamic lineup.