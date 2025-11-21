Girija Oak: On-Screen Kiss? More Like Cardboard

Girija Oak recently offered a refreshingly candid take on what it's actually like to shoot a romantic scene - and her description might surprise fans. In a candid interview, the actress said that "kissing on screen feels like kissing cardboard," painting a less glamorous picture of on-screen intimacy.

Oak, who has appeared in both Marathi and Hindi cinema, explained that filming romantic scenes is a highly technical process. Under blazing lights, in stifling heat, and surrounded by a crew of over 150 people, she said there’s little room for genuine connection. The setting, she noted, isn’t romantic at all-it’s mechanical.

On her work in the upcoming web series Therapy Sherapy, Oak said filming can often be an impersonal experience. Rather than being lost in the moment, actors are more concerned with hitting a mark and aligning with a camera angle, usually forgoing any real emotional intimacy. She added that sometimes they aren't even looking at each other-they're more concerned about where the camera is pointing.

This is despite the impersonal setup, Oak said she felt secure on the sets of Therapy Sherapy, largely because of her co-star Gulshan Devaiah. She called him a thorough professional to work with and shared how he went out of his way to make her feel comfortable. At one point, he provided her with many pillows to choose from - soft, firm, or fluffy - so she could get what felt right before they shot the scene. Throughout the filming, he asked her 16 or 17 times if she was okay and made sure she knew she could pause or stop when needed, according to reports.

Girija further credited the presence of intimacy coordinators on set, noting that these professionals helped create a safer, more comfortable environment for the sensitive scenes. She described some moments during filming as “very grey,” admitting that once the camera rolls, actors often struggle to balance authenticity and professionalism.

She's been hailed as the "new national crush" but has also spoken out about the darker aspects of this kind of fame, including AI-morphed images of her circulating without her permission. By talking candidly about the realities of filming intimate scenes and the challenges actors face, Girija Oak is demystifying some of Bollywood's glamour. She reminds us that what looks romantic on screen is often just a well-rehearsed illusion-and that real comfort, kindness, and respect behind the scenes matter far more than staged chemistry.

The article has been authored by Siftpreet Kaur, an Intern at Deccan Chronicle.