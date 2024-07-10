Generous gesture from Amitabh Bachchan towards fans backfires

Popular Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan faced a backlash when he tried to be generous to his fans. The most famous Indian actor made the news by giving out gifts to his supporters in what amounted to an appreciation token. Nonetheless, those who held different opinions about it condemned him for doing so and even went ahead to term it as “pathetic bheekh” which means begging.This topic became very contentious on social media with people having differing opinions. In response, many of his fans thought that this was a sincere way of appreciating his diehard following. They cited the fact that the exchange of presents has been something that has been happening in diverse societies including India where celebrities always try to appreciate their fans through various ways.On the other hand, critics accused both Bachchan and his audience of demeaning themselves by his alleged patronising actions. Opponents used the term “pathetic bheekh” to hint at its being unnecessary and dishonourable, making followers beneficiaries instead of enthusiasts for him.Despite all these criticisms though, some still believe that Amitabh Bachchan had good intentions behind this particular act and wanted to reward those who have supported him throughout his long acting life as an icon in India’s film industry. Others say we should focus on what he meant rather than how he did it.