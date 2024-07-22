From Katihar to the Catwalk: A Trans Woman's Journey of Resilience, Representation, and Roaring Success

Navya Singh is breaking barriers with her role as Anuradha, a trans woman professor in Colours TV's Krishna Mohini. After experiencing gender dysphoria and transitioning in Mumbai, she brings authenticity to her role. Known for her debut at Lakme Fashion Week and her work as the brand ambassador for Miss Transqueen India, Navya advocates for the empowerment and representation of trans women. In this conversation with Deccan Chronicle, she talks about her journey from Katihar, Bihar, to the forefront of the fashion and television industry showcasing her resilience and commitment to authentic representation.

Your journey from Katihar to becoming a successful model and actress in Mumbai has been incredibly inspiring. Can you share some of the challenges you faced and how you overcame them?

I faced a lot of challenges in accepting my own identity as a trans woman. My family initially disagreed with my decision to transition, but my mother eventually supported me. I also had to overcome the ridicule and discrimination from society

As a trans woman of colour, how do you navigate the intersectionality of your identities? What unique challenges and strengths do you bring to your work and advocacy?

Struggling with self-acceptance was my first challenge. I had to confront my body and identity before expecting acceptance from others. Society's ridicule added to this struggle, but I chose to explain my journey to my family instead of outsiders. With my father's support after consulting a doctor about my gender dysphoria, I found strength in his understanding. Now, I work with organizations like Kinnar Maa Trust and am the brand ambassador for Miss Trans Queen India, India's first national transgender beauty pageant and I advocate for LGBTQ+ acceptance. I believe educating the youth is crucial for societal change, as acceptance has increased in metropolitan areas, though rural areas still face stigma. I also give talks to sensitize college students about trans issues.

Your recent role as a trans woman professor in the TV show Krishna Mohini is groundbreaking. How important is it for the entertainment industry to authentically cast trans actors in trans roles?

The reaction has been very positive. It's the first time a trans woman's role has been shown on mainstream TV in India. People praised and appreciated my performance, and it helped in the acceptance of the character's journey. It's important because there are very few opportunities for trans actors in the industry. When a trans actor is available and deserves a role, they should get it. Representation is key, and we need to give trans actors a chance to prove themselves

How can the fashion and entertainment industries do more to promote diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities for trans models and actors?

The film industry can do more to promote trans individuals by increasing representation and providing opportunities for trans actors. There are limited roles available, and when opportunities arise, they are often taken by non-trans individuals, which can be disheartening. It's essential to offer workshops specifically for trans actors to develop their skills and to actively cast them in roles that reflect their identities. Normalizing representation through diverse narratives can challenge stereotypes and highlight the talent within the trans community. By giving trans individuals a chance, the industry can foster inclusivity and showcase their capabilities.

You've been a vocal advocate for animal rights. What motivates your passion for this cause and how do you think we can create a more compassionate society for animals?

My cat Barfi, whom I adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic, motivated me to start advocating for animal rights. I realized that animals are speechless and can't express their pain, so we need to take care of them. This led to my advocacy for animal protection. Humans can help animals by recognizing their needs, providing care, and advocating against cruelty. Adopting pets and offering loving homes is crucial, as animals choose their caretakers. Challenging negative societal beliefs and fostering understanding is key to creating a more compassionate environment for animals in need.

What has been the reaction from your family and community in Bihar to your success and visibility as a trans woman in the public eye?

Ten years ago, when I embraced my identity as Navya, I faced severe ridicule from my village community. My parents endured humiliation, with my father often bullied and my mother distressed by comments about my identity. Despite this pain, I've proven myself successful today, receiving pride and appreciation from those who once mocked me. The journey was filled with struggles, but I've transformed that pain into motivation to inspire others facing similar challenges. Now, I advocate for acceptance and representation, emphasizing that every successful person has faced hardships behind their achievements.

What are your future aspirations and how do you hope to continue making an impact through your work and activism?

I aspire to work with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ekta Kapoor, as well as one of the "three Khans" in Bollywood. I want to portray challenging roles that highlight important societal lessons about my community. I'm passionate about animal and social activism, aiming to open shelters and grooming centres. I'm deeply grateful to my family for their unwavering support, which has been crucial in my journey. I hope to inspire others in the trans community to embrace their identities and create a more inclusive world.

What advice would you give to young trans individuals who are struggling with their identity and facing societal prejudices?

When my parents accepted me, they focused on supporting me rather than worrying about my future. I urge all parents to understand and counsel their children, listening to their struggles and dilemmas. By fostering a friendly environment, parents can help prevent issues like bullying and trauma, allowing their children to succeed. Parents are our first teachers, and their support is crucial in shaping our lives. To those in the LGBTQAI community who struggle to voice their opinions, I encourage you to learn to fight for yourselves. The journey may be challenging, and filled with ups and downs, but facing humiliation can ultimately lead to respect. Be proud of your identity and let society know that we exist and can contribute positively, just like anyone else. We can make society proud, and I feel honoured to share this message.