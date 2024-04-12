From Aishwarya to Deepika Bollywood Actors Who Came From Ad World

Bollywood has gifted us with some beautiful actresses over time. Actresses who have made it from the ad world to the tinsel town.Aishwarya Rai BachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most glamourous actresses of the Indian Film Industry. She starred in a Coca Cola ad that she did with Aamir Khan. She later did a few more commercials and ramp shows, even after her Miss World days. Later on, she met success in Bollywood and got popular as one of the most beautiful-looking women in the world.Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone has a fan following not only nationally but also globally. Every time she proved with her acting prowess, that she is one of the driving forces to reckon with in the film industry. Her films namely Ram Leela, Padmavat, BajiRao Mastani and others have received a rave review from the audiences making her one of the most promising actress of the entertainment industry. But we all remember the phrase, that “Kya aap close-up karte hain?” Deepika Padukone who is a superstar right now, featured in an ad film flaunting her beautiful smile.Shiv Jyoti RajputShiv Jyoti has already made her mark in the OTT realm with Special Ops 1.5- The Himmat Story alongside Kay Kay Menon. Now the actress is making her big screen debut with Sonu Sood’s directorial Fateh and also, she will be a part of Jahangir National University playing the role of the activist Shehla Rasheed. But before making her debut on silver screen, Shiv Jyoti was know as the “Queen of Advertisement” . She had been a prominent face of many remarkable ad commercials like Ali Abbas Zafar’s Chings ad, Parachute Advanced Aloe vera, Biba India, Fiama and many others. She was the face of Head and Shoulders for 2 years. Her charm in the ad commercials will be witnessed on the big screen now.Preity ZintaPreity Zinta endorsed this brand and played a college-girl in her younger days. With her cute bubbly image with dimples, how could she be unnoticed? Slowly, she made her mark in Bollywood and achieved stardom in movies.Vidya BalanVidya starred in a Surf Excel ad where she played mother to a kid. Then she played in various commercials which gave her fame and slowly she became one of the most phenomenal actresses in the Indian Film Industry.