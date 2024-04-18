Raza Murad: No actor can claim to run the film on his stardom

Veteran actor Raza Murad on actors not working on their craft but working only on their six packs, dearth of villains, playing a Pakistani terrorist, Maidaan and BMCM not faring well at the Box Office





The shooting of the film ‘Kashmir – Enigma of Paradise’ is currently going on at the Ellora Studio, Mumbai. We visited the sets. The film aims to present an honest portrayal of Kashmir beyond the stereotypes traditionally seen on the silver screen. The film will highlight the untold history of Kashmir, spanning over 100 years from the early 1920s to today unlike what was shown in Kashmir Files.

Veteran actor Raza Murad will be seen playing - Syed Salahuddin the head of Hizbul Mujahideen in, ‘Kashmir – Enigma of Paradise’ which is directed by Atul Garg.

Excerpts

Will Raza Murad be hated for playing - Syed Salahuddin the head of Hizbul Mujahideen in ‘Kashmir – Enigma of Paradise’?

I have been playing the negative characters throughout my career. I am not playing a Pakistani character for the first time. I played a Pakistani character even in the film, ‘Heena’. The audiences have become very intelligent. They watch how you have justified the role. Negative characters like Gabbar Singh and Mugambo were very popular. Shatrughan Sinha was one of the most well-known villains.

On the dearth of Villains today

There is no dearth of villains in the industry. The characterisation of the villain is not done the way it was done earlier. In those days, they would be portrayed as totally black while in today’s times they are shown powerful. The portrayal of that degree of hatred is missing.





Today’s actors concentrate more on building their six packs and work less on their craft and voice

I agree 100 percent. Ironically, most actors of the recent times are stressing more on making their muscles or a six pack body. That is the latest trend. In entirety, they only concentrate on developing their body physically. Only a few pay little attention to developing their craft and also on improving their diction, especially Hindi. If only your physical was enough to become a star, Every Mr. Universe and Mr. World would have become a super star by now. Working here in this artistic field we need to be able to excel in our craft. Professing good health and being as fit as a fiddle is indeed a great attitude. But only building a body will not help you become a good actor. An assimilation of good vocals, keeping a control on your voice along with your acting capabilities will help you turn into an exuberant actor.

Maidaan and BMCM with huge stars are not doing well. Your take on stardom

Ultimately, films may or may not work. Koi Duniya ka actor yeh dawa nahi kar sakta ki main film chala sakta hoon,aisa nahi hota[No actor can claim to run the film on his stardom] Any film works on totality, it depends on the making and how far you can keep the nerve of the public in control. Also, you never know the film may pick up slowly and gradually. Success or no success of films is like, a T20 cricket match. First day and second day collections and week end collections vary. At times, films take a slow start and pick up later on, while a few films pick up on the first day itself and then drop gradually. I think we need to wait and watch. According to the initial box office reports, these films are below expectations. I have not seen these films, but read all the reviews and observing the box office too. If a film runs at the B.O it does benefit the entire film industry.

Ajay Devgn’s film,” Maidaan” is based on the coach of a huge football legend. We Indians have a keen interest in Cricket in comparison to Football and Hockey. This film is based on football which is played in a few States only. Main toh kahunga, 'agar Maidan maar le toh bahut achcha hoga'.