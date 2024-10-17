Feel spooky this Halloween with stories by India’s favourite storyteller

Halloween usually celebrated on 31st October is the ancient Celtic festival also known as Samhian. It was believed that on this day the dead returned back to earth to visit their families. Along side some evil spirits also came back to earth. Thus to ward them off, people dressed up in costumes, lit bonfire to keep the spirits away. The iconic Halloween pumpkin lanterns that are now an intrinsic part of Halloween also became a tradition that is followed till date. At Halloween parties people dress up in scary attires and celebrate the festival. Well, it’s the month of Halloween and if you are already in the mood to celebrate it, then here are some goosebump worthy horror stories by King of Horror, Mystery and Sci-Fi storytelling, Sudhanshu Rai, who will take you on a scary trip in Indian settings.

Dakghar

With this story, Sudhanshu takes you in a deep jungle where there is an old post office. When Manohar gets a job as a caretaker of a cattle farm near this abandoned post office, he wonders why it is in such a dilapidated condition. But the place has a scary history that he discovers as the night begins. He comes face to face with a scary creature, who vanishes in thin air. Is there more to this creature? Is he trapped? Is there a way to release him? Or will Manohar pay the cost by his own death? Listen to this horror story that has two parts. Make sure you have somebody for company, because you just might find that creature lurking in the corner if you listen to it alone.

The Possessed

This spine-chilling horror story is the tale of Reepan who lived alone on the hilltop and roamed carelessly in the forest. Once he comes across an evil spirit that warns that it will possess him. Not realising what he is doing, he unleashes the spirit, that ultimately possesses him. What happens next is what nobody can imagine. But how will Reepan by saved by this evil spirit? Or will he die a terrible fate? Listen to this story if you know that Indian scary stories can be scarier than the ones we have seen on screen.

The Killing Hut

There is a serial killer on the loose, who is randomly killing people, and there is no respite. The entire town is in fear and has stopped going out. Inspector Ramesh is given the case and in his endeavour to solve the case reaches the roots, but later he is found unconscious. While this shocks the entire police team, Detective Boomrah, the famous detective is now approached to solve the case. Putting his own life in danger, Boomrah tries to solve this mystery, but will he himself die a fateful death? Listen to this 4 part series and unleash the horror.

Her Diary

Ever heard of objects possessing magical powers? And wouldn’t it be even more terrible if these powers were evil? Well, Prarabdh returns to his hometown in Lucknow after 12 years. He is now a popular film actor, and has come back to cherish some days at his ancestral house. He comes across a mysterious diary. And realises that he can see and talk to the beautiful girl who has written this diary. But is the girl trying to come to the real world or pulling him into hers? Find out in this horror mystery.

Shaitan

This one is the story of Kunal, who is a successful businessman. He decides to earn some more money by venturing into real estate. He comes across a gorgeous Haveli in Jodhpur that is rumored to be haunted. Not the one to believe in such rumors, he decides to stay the night there. However as night approaches, the true horror unleashes as he can hear weird noises and strange faces. Is he imagining things, or are they for real? What will happen when Kunal comes face to face with the Shaitan that possesses this Haveli? Tune in to Sudhanshu Rai’s channel to find more about it.