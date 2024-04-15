Exclusive: SRK to team up with Sandeep Vanga?

If Mumbai sources are to be believed, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in talks with new-age director Sandeep Reddy Vanga to deliver a big ticket action adventure. “SRK and Sandeep are definitely going to join hands,” says the source, who adds, ‘SRK was truly impressed with ‘Animal’ and wanted to work with a Telugu director for a magnum opus,” he adds.

No doubt, Shah Rukh Khan tasted big success with ‘Jawan’ with Tamil director Atlee and is looking to join hands with another reigning director from south. Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga who is gearing up to work with reigning star Prabhas in ‘Spirit’ from this year end and has some time to make another action adventure. ‘SRK is doing varied roles and is looking to do a dare role to showcase his acting repertoire,” he points out.

After ‘Animal’, Sandeep Reddy has become the most-sought-after director in Bollywood and many superstars are willing to tie up with him to deliver a male chauvinistic driven roles. “Sandeep will stay put in Bollywood and dish out more films since his unique characterizations and no-hold-barred romance and action scenes loaded with blood and gore are new success mantras,” he concludes.