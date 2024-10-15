Environmental film fest ALT EFF 2024 to begin next month

Actress-activist Dia Mirza has been appointed to the jury of the ALT EFF 2024. The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2024 edition will be held from 22nd November to 8th December. A total of 72 films will be screened this year, 38 of them India premiering in India.

The aim is to create awareness about environmental issues at grassroots levels, ensuring that conversations around environmental protection and sustainability reach every corner of the country.



“I look forward to watching films that reflect the incredible efforts being made globally to protect our environment.” - Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza, who has been appointed as one of the ALT EFF 2024 jury members, said, “I am honoured to be part of the ALT EFF, a festival that is not just about films but about building a dialogue around sustainability and the future of our planet.” She added, “The power of cinema to evoke empathy and inspire change is unparalleled.” The festival promises films that highlight critical environmental issues.



