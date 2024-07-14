Emraan Hashmi on his past controversies

Emraan Hashmi, the Bollywood actor who is known for his varied roles and impactful performances has created a niche for himself in Indian cinema. He has appeared in many successful movies over the years and earned accolades for his acting abilities. Apart from being known for his bold scenes, Emraan is also recognized by many as being a dedicated father towards his son.In general, Emraan’s career has been smooth without any controversies. But one thing that caused quite a stir was an incident that happened when he came onto Koffee with Karan in its 4th season. When asked to say something about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the rapid-fire segment, he referred to her as “plastic,” meaning she looks artificial like plastic. This comment took everyone by surprise and resulted in huge criticism from fans as well as the media.In a recent interview with Lallantop, Emraan Hashmi spoke at length regarding this issue expressing how sorry he was over it. He added that he felt foolish after saying those words and admitted that they were possibly very disrespectful ones. Although the remark was meant only to be funny according to him, he also said of what respect he had towards Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when speaking with Lallantop; thus explaining its light-hearted nature within its context of show business or entertainment industry as whole but noted how anything can become an issue on social media platforms where people are easily offended these days.One such reflection was about Ashwariya whereby Emraan remembered his days while shooting Kasoor while Aishwarya was working on “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”. whenever she might walk into her vanity van he would wait for hours just to get a glimpse of her. Emraan made it clear that if given an opportunity, he would be among the first to apologize to Aishwarya despite not having met her before.On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi is ready to make his debut in a Telugu movie entitled “They Call Him OG.” where Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das and Prakash Raj are going to accompany him. The film will be released in September this year as another landmark moment in the versatile career of Emraan.Emraan Hashmi’s acting prowess keeps growing with time; he has matured enough that he chooses every word he says carefully and knows the effects his actions have on people thereby giving room for growth and showing humbleness.