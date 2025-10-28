Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Open Up About “Haq” — A Powerful Tale of Justice, Faith, and Dignity

At the trailer launch of "Haq", actors Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam shared their thoughts on the film, their experiences working together, and the relevance of its powerful theme. The film is set to release on November 7, 2025.

Yami Gautam on Working with Emraan Hashmi

Expressing her admiration for her co-star, Yami shared, “It’s very difficult to express certain feelings. When this film was first offered to me and I was told that I would be cast opposite Emraan, I couldn’t imagine anyone else in the role. I’ve always been a fan of him — he has carried himself with grace and dignity throughout his career. His performances, his music, his screen presence — and that’s what makes him a true star.”

Yami further added, “When you watch the film, you’ll notice the incredible energy he’s brought to his character. Emraan is a brilliant actor and a thorough professional — respectful, secure, and inspiring to work with.”

Yami Gautam on Choosing “Haq”

Discussing her decision to take up the film, Yami said, “I go by instinct — and this story needed to be told. My character portrays courage, truth, and resilience. I have not met her in person. I’m drawn to stories that have power and purpose — jin kahaniyon mein dum hota hai, unse judna mujhe achcha lagta hai.”

Emraan Hashmi on the Film’s Theme

Emraan spoke deeply about the film’s essence and the questions it raises about justice and gender dynamics. “The film raises uncomfortable questions about justice and privilege. On the surface, it’s a story of conflict between a man and a woman, but when you look deeper, it’s about love, religion, and a woman’s fight for her dignity. The script explores what justice truly means, who defines it, and how it affects the rights of a woman whose voice often goes unheard.”

The actor revealed that the film draws inspiration from the landmark 1985 Bano case, which had divided the nation between faith and Constitutional rights. “Even today, such issues remain relevant — cutting across communities and generations. ‘Haq’ is not just a film; it’s an entertainer that provokes thought and challenges your perspective,” Emraan explained.”

Emraan on Playing a Muslim Character in a Sensitive Story and his responsibility

Emraan, who plays a Muslim protagonist, emphasized that he approached the script purely as an actor. “When I read the script, I read it as an artist. Yes, it’s told from a Muslim’s perspective and deals with religion and Constitutional rights — but what struck me was how balanced and unbiased the writing is. It’s a human story at its core. I hope audiences, including Muslims, see it for its emotional and social message — it’s about humanity above all else.”

A challenging yet rewarding experience. Emraan also shared his experience filming a powerful seven-page monologue — one of the film’s most intense moments.

“That final monologue was one of the biggest challenges of my career. We shot it in one take — and the writing was so strong that it flowed naturally. My family was deeply moved by it. I’m truly proud to be a part of this film.”