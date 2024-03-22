Drishyam Films’ cult classic Ankhon Dekhi marks 10th anniversary!

Mumbai: Drishyam Films is proud to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the critically acclaimed film, Ankhon Dekhi. Released on this day in 2014, the film continues to resonate with audiences for its heartwarming story, relatable characters, and poignant humor. Ankhon Dekhi not only carved a space in viewers' hearts but also garnered accolades such as the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film and Best Story (2015) and the Screen Award for Best Ensemble Cast (2015).

Directed by 3-time National Award-winning filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, Ankhon Dekhi stars the legendary Sanjay Mishra as Raje Bauji, a man in his late fifties navigating the complexities of life and family in Old Delhi. When an unexpected incident throws his world off balance, Raje Bauji embarks on a comical journey of self-discovery and acceptance.

Rajat Kapoor, who wrote, directed, and also acted in the film, is overcome with emotion that the film that he initially struggled to produce has now reached this iconic milestone. “Sometimes magic happens. Of course, you are hoping for the magic to happen every single time the camera rolls. You do everything that you are supposed to do so that you are ready to receive the gift- but it doesn't happen all the time. Sometimes, it happens. Ankhon Dekhi was one such instance for me. For us, the collective energy of the cast and the crew, and the location- of every individual involved with the film.. all of it was more than the sum of its parts. And one can only be thankful for the magic. Even more gratifying is the fact that the film has a life of its own even after ten years of the release, it gets love- and it brings us all love. Magic lives on.”

The film boasts a stellar cast including Taranjit Kaur, Namit Das, Maya Sarao, Brijendra Kala, and Manu Rishi Chadha, along with the versatile Seema Pahwa, who brings depth and humor to her role as the matriarch of the family.

“Working on Ankhon Dekhi was an enriching experience" shares Seema Pahwa. "The script was brilliant, and Rajat's direction allowed for nuanced performances. Also, I'm grateful to Manish Ji for producing this movie. I'm delighted that the film continues to find new audiences even after a decade."

"Ankhon Dekhi was a truly special project for me," says Sanjay Mishra, reflecting on his award-winning performance as Raje Bauji. "It wasn't just the opportunity to portray a character that is both endearing and flawed, reminding us all to find humor in life's imperfections. But it also marked the beginning of a wonderful collaboration with Drishyam Films. This was my first project with them, and the experience has led to many more fruitful collaborations in the years since. I'm incredibly grateful to Rajat Kapoor for his exceptional direction and guidance and to Manish Mundra for believing in this story and giving me the chance to bring Raje Bauji to life."

Manish Mundra, the founder of Drishyam Films, expresses his pride in the film's enduring legacy: "Ankhon Dekhi was the first film we produced, and it set the tone for the kind of unique stories we want to tell here at Drishyam – authentic, heartwarming, and entertaining. We're grateful for the immense love and appreciation this film has received over the years, and hope to continue bringing such stories to audiences in India and across the world."

To commemorate this special 10th anniversary milestone, Drishyam Films has released a new limited edition illustrated poster of the film, designed by Shiraz, founder of the Khwab Tanha artists’ collective.