Rajkummar Rao Draws Parallels Between his and Srikanth's Journey

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao remarked, "There's nothing too serious about aiming for the Oscars or anything like that," during the trailer release event of his upcoming film, "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne." The film depicts the life of Srikanth Bolla. The event, held in Mumbai, also unveiled an audio trailer tailored for visually impaired individuals who contributed to the film.While Rajkummar Rao portrays Srikanth on screen, real visually impaired individuals add authenticity to the portrayal, making Srikanth's story vividly real.Rajkummar himself captivated attention with his articulate exchanges with the media, showcasing his quick wit that left everyone amused. Scheduled for release on May 10, coinciding with Akshaya Tritiya, the film not only shines a light on the visually impaired but also celebrates Srikanth's remarkable character, his intelligence, and his inspirational journey.Srikanth's tale of triumph promises to inspire audiences far and wide. Reflecting on the trailer launch, the lead actor humorously quipped about the comparison between himself and the character, jokingly mentioning a preference according to "Tushar's father."On the thematic essence of the film, Srikanth elucidated on the distinction between vision and sight, emphasizing that true vision lies within the mind. He dismissed the notion of portraying blindness from a sympathetic angle, instead focusing on portraying a man full of vision despite lacking eyesight.Regarding the possibility of Oscars recognition, Rajkummar modestly redirected the conversation towards inspiring people globally rather than accolades. Rajkummar, interjecting with playful banter, teased Srikanth's humility.Rajkummar Rao, drawing parallels between his and Srikanth's journeys, highlighted their shared humble beginnings and the absence of backup plans. Expressing his passion for diverse roles, Rajkummar emphasized his commitment to portraying challenging characters authentically.Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, "Srikanth" boasts a stellar cast including Rajkumar Rao, Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar, promising an engaging cinematic experience under the production of Bhushan Kumar.