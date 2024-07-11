Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya robbed in Europe

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, a TV couple were robbed of their money and passports while on holiday in Florence. The couple now has no cash and is stuck at a hotel they are staying in, seeking assistance from the Indian embassy.The Unfortunate IncidentWhile exploring Florence, the couple was robbed. They were broken into when visiting a hotel by car before returning to find the car’s window shattered and all their belongings missing including passports and cash.Vivek Dahiya's AccountIn retrospect, Vivek added, “We had an awesome time until that happened. Yesterday we arrived in Florence and decided to stay for one day. We parked our vehicle went to look at some property. Upon our return, we found somebody had broken into the car and removed everything; passports, wallets, shopping bags with money in them as well as other valuables. Thankfully we still have old clothes and some food.”Struggles with Local AuthoritiesAccording to Vivek, “We called the local police but they said they don’t use cctv so could not be of help around where it had happened or even visit the spot.” After 6 pm the police station does not provide any services. Although we tried calling our embassy till late evening it was too late since it was closed.Plea for HelpThe couple is slated for India but are in desperate need of assistance. Another thing noted by Vivek was that “we happen to be close to Florence but in a small town there. But these people (hotel staff) have been kind enough though without any money how do we go about getting hold of our embassy? There will be a requirement for us to have temporary passports which will need great assistance from your side so that you can take us back home.”Social Media UpdateLater on Instagram Divyanka let her fans know they were safe but lost most things important to them. So far, there is no word on whether this has been resolved. The TV couple’s holiday has taken a sad twist and for them to come back home safely they now have to depend on the embassy.