Did you know? Aparshakti Khurana voiced ‘Allen’ in the trending OTT film ‘CTRL’!

Aparshakti Khurana has always found unique ways to connect with his audience, whether through acting or singing. Recently, he surprised audiences by lending his voice to Allen, the AI bot in the trending OTT film ‘CTRL’. This unexpected role showcased a different facet of his talent pool and delighted many viewers. His seamless portrayal of the AI highlighted his ability to explore new dimensions in his career, leaving everyone impressed.





The OTT film ‘CTRL’ delves into the over usage of technology, showcasing how it invaded an influencer's privacy and manipulated her life. The film features Ananya Panday in the lead. The interactions Ananya’s character is seen having with the AI bot, Allen, features Aparshakti Khurana’s voice. The film’s director, Vikramaditya Motwane, took to social media to share Aparshakti’s reel, writing, “The ‘Secret’ is out” while tagging Aparshakti Khurana. Aparshakti quickly reposted the story and wrote, “Hahaha Yes🤍”





Currently, Aparshakti is enjoying the success of his recent film Stree2 and critical acclaimation for his OTT release, ‘Berlin’, which has been widely praised for his unique portrayal. Next, he will be seen in a family drama titled ‘Badtameez Gill’, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Vaani Kapoor and others, set to release in theatres early next year. Additionally, Aparshakti will be seen in a documentary titled ‘Finding Ram’.