Dibyendu Bhattacharya reportedly joins YRF’s Spy Thriller Alpha Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari
In an exciting development, acclaimed actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has reportedly joined the cast of Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha. The film, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, is set to be a significant addition to YRF’s expanding Spy Universe.
Known for his powerful performances in projects like Criminal Justice, Rocket Boys, and the recently announced Gulabi, Dibyendu’s inclusion adds depth to the already stellar ensemble cast. While the makers are keeping details of his role under wraps, insiders suggest he will play a pivotal character integral to the film’s high-octane narrative.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha also features industry heavyweights Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film promises a gripping storyline, adrenaline-pumping action sequences, and a fresh dynamic with Alia and Sharvari leading the charge.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
