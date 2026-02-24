Dhurandhar Team Skips THR India Awards After Scathing Review

The team of record-breaking spy thriller Dhurandhar did not attend the awards event hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India on February 18, 2026, despite the film being honoured at the event. The absence was noticed and the internet speculates that the decision is owing to the review THR editor Anupama Chopra gave for Dhurandhar, calling it a "A Tough Sit".

Fans of Dhurandhar praised the absence as a bold statement, highlighting the divide between audience love for the patriotic blockbusters and the difference with critics' takes. The film is not only a box office success but, turned out to top the OTT charts as well.

The news went viral on X and also sparked debate about the blockbuster film’s team’s decision of not attending.

“Dhurandhar gave a big🖕🏻to The Hollywood Reporter because Anupama Chopra called it a "inflammatory anti-Pakistan narrative" thinking the film wouldn’t do wel,” wrote one user, while another commented that “@DrSanjivGoenka would be a proud man today.”





This article is written by Satvik AVP, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.