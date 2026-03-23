Dhurandhar Screening Turns Chaotic in Canada; Police Intervene as Viewers Destroy Screen

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which released worldwide on March 19, has taken the box office by storm, drawing massive crowds to theatres across the globe. While fans have been celebrating the film with whistles, cheers and packed shows, one shocking incident from Montreal has now grabbed attention online.

Apart from being a domestic success, the film has proven to be a success internationally as well. According to sources, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a bigger opening in Hong Kong, than the recent Oscar-nominated movie Marty Supreme. Similarly, the film has been trending in the North American box office. With numbers in so far and based on advances in North America, the overseas opening day is set to be over USD 5 million, including previews.

While fans have been celebrating the film with whistles, cheers and packed shows, one shocking incident from Montreal has now grabbed attention online. Through this video, it seems as if a movie screen in a movie theatre was intentionally destroyed.

A video circulating on social media shows a screening of the film descending into chaos after a section of the audience allegedly vandalized the theatre screen. The situation escalated to such an extent that police had to intervene, with officers seen entering the auditorium.

Sharing the video on social media, one Instagram user wrote, "Movie night gone WRONG. Dhurandar screenings are turning into straight-up chaos, first at Cineplex Atwater, now another incident reported at a different theatre in Angrignon

The internet reacted to the video, with many speculating about the cause of the incident. One of the comments read, "I have heard of multiple movie screens being destroyed during this movie. I will definitely be watching this movie now since people are trying to silence it."

Another comment read, "These folks should just voice their displeasure with the movie instead of destroying private property belonging to a business. Those screens are NOT CHEAP. Next time just say something!!!" Many Canadian viewers also reported similar experiences during their screenings, alleging that the screens were damaged.

Some users on X, were speculating the reasons as to why the vandalism would occur. Some speculate it to be overseas Pakistanis or radical Khalistanis.