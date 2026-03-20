Dhurandhar 2 Is a Worthy Sequel; Aditya Dhar’s Direction Elevates the Franchise

Director: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and others

Rating: 3/5





A few months ago, Dhurandhar felt like just another ambitious Bollywood project. Today, Dhurandhar 2 has evolved into one of the most anticipated cinematic events of the year — largely driven by Aditya Dhar’s vision and the unexpected buzz it gained online. What works in its favour is that this isn’t a hurried sequel cashing in on success.

Storyline:

The film opens with Jaskirat Singh’s origin story, detailing his transformation into an undercover Indian spy. From there, it charts his deep infiltration into the Lyari underworld. Meanwhile, Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, begins his arc with Zubair’s arrest and gradually spirals into a ruthless force once given unchecked power. Standing in his way is Major Iqbal, portrayed by Arjun Rampal, who emerges as a compelling and menacing antagonist. The narrative steadily builds toward a high-octane climax that delivers both spectacle and shock value.

What adds to the film’s resonance are its references to real-world events — from demonetization and political developments to India’s global relations — grounding the story in a semi-realistic space. However, it occasionally oscillates between realism and exaggerated cinematic liberty, which may not work for everyone.

Direction

Dhar had envisioned a sprawling narrative from the start, reportedly crafting an 8-hour story and dividing it into two parts. The result? A film that feels pre-planned, not manufactured. Dhurandhar 2 is getting rave reviews for its brutal action, twists, and fire! Aditya Dhar's direction is being praised. The film has a stronger second half, unexpected twists, and a massive action spectacle in the climax. However, it struggles with pacing in the beginning and has some inconsistencies in editing and CBFC cuts but director excels inspire of cuts.

The performances

Ranveer Singh delivers his most violent and action-packed role yet, leading the film with intensity. Arjun Rampal impresses as the ruthless antagonist, making you hate him with every scene. Sanjay Dutt brings strong screen presence and powerful dialogues, while Sara Arjun and Danish Iqbal leave a sweet impression. The real show-stealer is Rakesh Bedi - you'll know why-Akshaye Khanna's absence is felt, but the supporting cast does a solid job overall. The chemistry between the leads and the ensemble adds depth to the story.

Technical aspect- cinematography and sound design/Editing

The film's technical aspects, like cinematography and sound design, shine during action sequences. Despite some flaws, Dhurandhar 2 is a solid watch with cinematic highs, patriotic appeal, and mass moments.

Editing

Dhurandhar 2's pacing is a mixed bag. The film's editing could be smoother, with some abrupt cuts and transitions. However, the reverse sequences are well-done, adding to the tension. The film takes its time to establish characters, making it slightly tedious at the start, but the second half makes up for it with intense action and twists. The action sequences are top-notch, with great cinematography and sound design. The climax is a massive spectacle, and the fight choreography is impressive. Some scenes feel a bit rushed, but overall, the action packs a punch.

Music

The music doesn’t quite reach the heights of Part One, except for a few standout tracks.

Comparison of Dhurandhar 2 with Dhurandhar’

Dhurandhar 2 surpasses its predecessor in many ways. The sequel's pacing is better, with a stronger second half and more intense action sequences. The story's more brutal and clearer in its narrative, with new characters and unexpected twists.

Ranveer Singh takes centre stage this time, delivering an outstanding performance. Arjun Rampal's villainy is more menacing, and the supporting cast is solid.

While Dharandhar 1 had a stronger impact with Akshaye Khanna, Part 2 makes up for it with its expanded scope and scale. The cinematography and sound design are more polished, making the action sequences more immersive. Overall, Dhurandhar 2 is a worthy sequel that elevates the franchise.

Dhurandhar 2 compared to other Bollywood sequels?

Dhurandhar 2 is making waves in the action genre, and here's how it stacks up against other similar films.

Dialogues/Censorship

One of the film’s more jarring aspects is its inconsistency in censorship — mild language gets muted while harsher elements remain intact, creating an odd viewing experience. Despite these flaws, Dhar’s ambition to bring such a massive narrative to the screen is commendable.

Similar Films:

Vikram (2022): This Tamil film has a similar blend of action, suspense, and moral complexity, with Kamal Haasan delivering a standout performance.

KGF: Chapter 1 & Chapter 2 (2018-2022): These Kannada films share Dhurandhar's themes of power, dominance, and revenge, with Yash's Rocky becoming an iconic character.

Jawan (2023): This Shah Rukh Khan starrer is a spectacle-driven action film with a similar vibe, exploring themes of justice and rebellion.

Animal (2023): Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film pushes the boundaries of action cinema, exploring themes of trauma, loyalty, and violence.

Kaithi (2019): This Tamil film is a masterclass in grounded action, with a tense, survival-driven narrative.





What Sets Dhurandhar 2 Apart:

Its unique blend of spy thriller and gangster saga elements

Ranveer Singh's intense performance as Hamza

Aditya Dhar's direction, which subverts genre expectations

Verdict: Overall, Dhurandhar 2 is a must-watch for fans of high-octane action films with composite characters and moral ambiguity. Overall, Dhurandhar 2 is a worthy sequel that elevates the franchise