Triptii Dimri signs a project with a star from the South?

Triptii Dimri who has always been in Bollywood making critically acclaimed films like Qala and Bulbbul had her breakthrough role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie raised Triptii to fame making her one of the most sought-after actresses today in Hindi cinema.



Triptii Dimri went on a signing spree following the success of Animal. She is currently working on several high-profile projects, establishing herself as a leading actress in the industry. Notably, she is set to play the female lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is touted to be a blockbuster.

Triptii’s upcoming film Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, is slated for release next week. Additionally, she is involved in several other major projects, including:

The latest buzz suggests that Triptii Dimri has been roped in as the female protagonist of Dhanush’s forthcoming Hindi movie Tere Ishk Mein. Directed by Anand L Rai who has given us some of the most heartwarming entertainers till date, this film will definitely make it into our list of tragic love stories.

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush and Anand L Rai’s third collaboration after their successes together on Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. According to Bollywood media reports, Rai cast Triptii after being impressed by her previous work.

For Tere Ishq main Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav have written the story screenplay dialogues. The music director for this film will be AR Rahman himself. This project was first announced last year on the tenth anniversary of Raanjhanaa but it got delayed due to Dhanush’s current commitments.

With several promising projects under her sleeve, Triptii Dimri seems to have a bright future ahead of her in Bollywood. Her transition from critical roles to mainstream success speaks volumes about her talent and versatility making her one upcoming starlet to watch out for in this industry.