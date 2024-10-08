Deepika Padukone’s most celebrated characters on screen

The much awaited magnanimous trailer of Rohit Shetty’s mega cop universe Singham Again dropped yesterday. The movie introduces the first lady cop in this celebrated franchise played by Deepika Padukone. Deepika steals the show with her quirks and brilliant acting chops in the 4 minutes 57 seconds trailer as Shakti Shetty. As we cant get over her badass avatar here are 5 most popular roles of the actor that are worth a watch

Singham Again

Deepika Padukone has taken the screen by fire with her presence in the trailer of the movie.Her character Shakti Shetty is powerful, unapologetic.The actor has shot the movie amidst her pregnancy and we can't wait to see the magic this Diwali

Cocktail

Imtiaz Ali’s Cocktail saw Deepika Padukone as the reckless Veronica who is unconventional and does not believe in the concept of attachments and commitments.The character was praised humongously and is iconic. It is one of the most loved characters played by Deepika Padukone.

Goliyon ki Rasleela Ramleela

Deepika Padukone as Leela is fierce and would go to any lengths for her love. Leela as a character is flawed yet powerful in its own sense. Deepika garnered immense love for the movie and her portrayal of this character.

Jawan

Deepika Padukone played Aishwarya Rathore in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Her appearance received an overwhelming response. The depth of the character was beautifully brought out by the actor and was one of the best thing about the movie.

Pathaan

Deepika Padukone in Pathaan was a complete badass and stole our hearts. The actor was seen portraying the role titled Rubina Mohsin an ISI agent. The grace and conviction with which she played the character was mind blowing and is one of her most loved roles in her filmography





