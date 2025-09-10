Deepika’s Homemade Sweet Surprise For Dua’s First Birthday

The 39-year-old posted a picture of a chocolate cake that she baked for the occasion along with a caption which read, "My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter's 1st birthday." Her husband Ranveer Singh replied to the post with the comment, "Best Mumma!" while Karan Johar wrote, "Happy Birthday Dua".

Singh and Padukone, who tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish ceremony in Lake Como, welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024.



The couple was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 2024 film "Singham Again".

Padukone is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan's next film "King" as well as Atlee's upcoming film alongside Allu Arjun. Singh is set to make his return to theatres with "Dhurandhar" which will release on December 5, 2025.