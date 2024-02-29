Deepika, Ranveer to Become Parents in September 2024

Bollywood power duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on February 29, 2024, to announce the delightful news of their impending parenthood. The couple's heartwarming revelation swiftly ignited a wave of excitement among their fans and throughout the Indian entertainment realm.





Their Instagram post, adorned with a series of emojis, showcased the text "September 2024" encircled by charming illustrations of baby attire and balloons. This understated yet endearing announcement perfectly encapsulated the couple's distinctive style, blending jubilation with a hint of privacy.





The joyous news promptly spread like wildfire across social media platforms, amassing millions of likes and a plethora of congratulatory messages from celebrities, admirers, and well-wishers alike. Numerous fellow actors and actresses expressed their delight for the couple and extended their warm wishes.





Deepika and Ranveer, who exchanged vows in 2018, have long been adored as one of Bollywood's most cherished couples. Their enchanting chemistry both on and off the screen has captivated audiences for years, rendering their pregnancy announcement even more significant for their fans.





With the baby expected to arrive in September 2024, the forthcoming months are poised to brim with excitement and anticipation for the couple and their families. Congratulations have poured in from all corners, with fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little bundle of joy.





On the professional front, Ranveer is set to star in "Singham Again," while Deepika's upcoming projects include "Fighter," "Singham Again," and "Kalki 2898 AD."