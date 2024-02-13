Countdown to ‘I Do’ begins

Rakul Preet Singh and her boyfriend, producer Jackky Bhagnani, are all set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21. Preparations are in full swing — Jackyy’s home, Puja Casa, in Mumbai is being readied for the festivities. The bride-to-be and her parents were spotted making their way to the Bhagnani home.

The blue, white and pink floral invitation card features the couple’s name and hashtags, with the legend, ‘Abdonobhagna-ni’, which could be read either as ‘Now, you both don’t run away!’ or, ‘Now you’re both Bhagnani’, a clever twist to ‘Bhagnani’. The card also highlights the fact that it’ll be a beach wedding.

The couple had initially planned to get married in the Maldives and all arrangements had been made. But last-minute diplomatic issues had led to a change of venue. Goa holds a special significance for them, since that’s where they met and fell in love.

Jackyy and Rakul had announced their relationship on Rakul’s birthday on October 10, 2020.

On the sets of his upcoming production Bade Miya Chotte Miyan in Jordan, Jackyy had joked that he wasn’t suffering from wedding nerves. “Maybe five days before the event, it will hit me,” he said. “But I’m marrying my best friend.” In her turn, Rakul has acknowledged that Jackyy is the person who understands her best. “As an actor, I have inflexible hours and schedules, and it helps to have a partner who is from the same work space and understands your mood swings, your highs and lows,” she had shared.

According to sources, the bride and groom have opted for designers Tarun Tahiliani, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Manish Malhotra for their big day. A lavish reception will be hosted in Mumbai, which the entire industry is expected to attend.



