Conman's Courtship: Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Cringeworthy Crusade for Jacqueline Fernandez

The old saying “crime does not pay” seems to not apply to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. He has been in custody over a Rs 200 crore blackmail case but this hasn’t stopped the jailed charmer from writing an increasingly weird chain of love letters to the Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

In one of his former missives, Chandrasekhar waxes poetic about his "hangover" for Fernandez, gushing over her newly released song "Yimmy Yimmy" and claiming it's all about their "story and relationship." In his latest letter dated July 9, 2024, Chandrasekhar comes across as giddy, speaking of his "hangover" for Fernandez and counting the days until her birthday on August 11.

To this, the casanova behind the bars tells her that he was "grooving" to one of Fernandez's songs, and got a feel that the lyrics just spell out his feelings towards the actress. He tells her that his love is forever, and even when they are finally together, he wants this "hangover".

He has also promised Fernandez that he will make her birthday "super special" and mentions a holiday they will take together after he is cleared of the "baseless, motivated charges" against him. He even refers to a private jet with the initials "JFS", presumably standing for "Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh".

In a weird twist, he said, the song "Tauba Tauba" has been dedicated to Fernandez, while Chandrasekhar also gave a shoutout to Punjabi singer Karan Aujla and termed him his "bro". The letter ends with Chandrasekhar professing his undying love for his "true soulmate" Fernandez.

One has to wonder if the crooning con has been sipping too much prison hooch because his delusions of grandeur know no bounds.

Chandrasekhar’s lovesick musings contrast sharply with the horrors of his alleged crimes. The Enforcement Directorate has accused him of “laundering” stolen money or in simpler terms using illegal cash to shower Fernandez with expensive presents. Yet this conman of the first order maintains that Fernandez is his “true soulmate” and the one he is willing to give up everything for.

Certainly, Chandrasekhar wants us to believe he is the victim and put dust in our eyes so that we see Fernandez as a helpless pawn trapped in his net of lies. In another letter, he had the impudent idea to call out some anonymous gold digger who almost made him betray her. This guy, however, has no shame – this gold digger can only be used to describe himself.

Meanwhile, Fernandez still insists she was an “innocent target” for the fraudster’s deliberate plans. The Enforcement Directorate think otherwise; they claim that even though aware of Chandrasekhar’s murky past and criminal links, she still opted not to see them at all. It seems like there needs to be a serious reconsideration of where Fernandez’s standards stand.

The 38-year-old Bollywood actor has been summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case involving an alleged conman. The case pertains to the alleged cheating of high-profile people, including the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, to the tune of around ₹200 crore. The ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar used the "proceeds of crime" or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez and that she was "enjoying valuables, jewellery and costly gifts" from him despite knowing about his criminal history.

One has to wonder what Chandrasekhar hopes to achieve with these cringe-worthy declarations of love. Is he really that delusional to think that Fernandez will fall for his sweet words written from prison? Or is all this just a well-orchestrated plan to influence the public and the judiciary in his favour?

Regardless of the reason, Chandrasekhar’s shenanigans are a sorry and pathetic spectacle. The only thing more ridiculous than the narcissistic letters is the notion that Fernandez would ever return his affection. Well, who in their right mind would believe sweet nothings from a convicted criminal, would they?

While Chandrasekhar is eagerly waiting for Fernandez’s birthday on August 11, one can only pray that the actress will have the better sense to ignore this man’s advances. Since the only thing a conman deserves is a cold, hard cell – not a warm hug from his “soulmate.”