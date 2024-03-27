Cinépolis India Elevates Devang Sampat to Managing Director

Cinépolis India, the first international cinema exhibitor in India and the country's leading multiplex chain, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Devang Sampat to the role of Managing Director. Mr. Sampat, who previously served as the Chief Executive Officer, brings over two decades of invaluable experience in the entertainment and retail industries to his new position.

Mr. Devang Sampat has been an integral part of Cinépolis India since its inception 14 years ago. Throughout his tenure, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, driving the company's growth and success. In his previous role as CEO, Devang focused on leveraging Cinépolis’s international strategies adapted for the Indian landscape and spearheaded development plans tailored to the Indian market.

Under his guidance, Cinépolis India has experienced remarkable expansion nationwide, while consistently delivering unparalleled customer experiences through innovative offerings and world-class facilities. Devang's deep understanding of the evolving demands of Indian consumers and their impact on the retail industry has been instrumental in shaping Cinépolis’s strategic direction.

Devang Sampat holds an MBA degree from ITM Mumbai and is a proud graduate of Mithibai College, Mumbai University. His profound insights and strategic acumen have been pivotal in positioning Cinépolis India as a market leader in the multiplex segment.

"I am truly honoured to take on the role of Managing Director at Cinépolis India. I look forward to continuing our journey of excellence, innovation, and growth, as we strive to exceed the expectations of our customers and stakeholders.” Said Devang Sampat.

“I’d like to Congratulate Devang on his promotion to Managing Director, Cinépolis India. His dedication, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving our success. We are confident that under his leadership, Cinépolis India will continue to thrive and innovate in delivering exceptional cinematic experiences to our audiences.” Said Miguel Mier, Chief Operating Officer, Cinépolis Global.

Mr. Devang Sampat's promotion to Managing Director is a testament to his outstanding contributions and unwavering dedication to Cinépolis India. His vision, leadership, and expertise will continue to drive our company forward as we embark on the next phase of growth and innovation.