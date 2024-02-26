Movie Review | Why Akshay Oberoi's Chote Nawab is a Must Watch

The elder son of the Nawabi Aghas, Afsar (portrayed by Shataf Figar), returns home after a decade of estrangement, setting the stage for drama and hidden truths to unfold. Director Kumud Chaudhary masterfully balances cultural quirks with the family's flaws, delving into themes of classism and patriarchy through a layered narrative. Each character, from the lecherous men to the resilient women like Fauziya (Plabita Borthakur) and Asgari (Rajshri Deshpande), adds depth to the story, complementing one another's arcs. Symbolism abounds, with Gullo's jewelry symbolizing empowerment amidst oppression, and the haveli's exterior grandeur masking inner decay. Stellar performances, particularly by Borthakuk, Akshay Oberoi, and Rajshri Deshpande, elevate the film, despite its predictability, making "Chote Nawab" a compelling watch driven by storytelling and acting prowess.



