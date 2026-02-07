Border 3 High On Action, Says Ahan Shetty

Fresh off the success of ‘Border 2’, Ahan Shetty appears unfazed by the sudden surge of attention around him. Calm, focused, and measured in his responses, the actor insists that his approach remains unchanged. “I am just trying to keep my head down and focus on the work,” he says, adding that he firmly believes his work should speak for itself.

Despite the widespread acclaim his performance has received, Ahan is careful not to get carried away by success. “I don’t look back too much,” he explains. “I take things as they come. I also don’t want to think too highly of success. I am just grateful to have been part of such a project.” Gratitude, rather than self-congratulation, seems to anchor this phase of his journey.

With Border 3 already in the pipeline, curiosity around his next move is inevitable. Ahan is quick to clarify that the upcoming project will not mirror its predecessor entirely. “It’s not about the armed forces this time,” he says, while confirming that action remains central to the narrative. “It does have strong action elements, but it’s a different space altogether.”

As conversations around him increasingly frame Ahan as the new action hero of his generation, he responds with quiet optimism. “I hope so, fingers crossed.” Yet, for him, labels are secondary to the process. “It’s about continuing to work hard, staying grounded, and doing the best I can with every opportunity.”

Asked about his father Suniel Shetty’s often-quoted belief that when good things come, they come in abundance, Ahan laughs before returning to his core philosophy. “As always, I want my work to speak for me,” he says. Reflecting on Border 2, he shares that he approached the role with complete commitment. “I didn’t leave any stone unturned, and I am happy the audiences have loved my work.” Looking ahead, his focus remains clear and uncomplicated. “I shall continue to keep working hard and will try to keep my fans always happy.”



