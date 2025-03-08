Bombay HC Upholds Stay on Film Allegedly Misusing Karan Johar’s Name

Johar had moved the court, alleging that the film’s title misused his name and could mislead audiences into believing he was associated with the project. The court had granted a stay on the film’s release in June 2023, following Johar’s plea. The makers of the film sought to have the stay lifted, but the court ruled in Johar’s favor, maintaining that the title could create confusion and impact his reputation.

The filmmaker, known for blockbuster films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, had argued that his name is a well-recognized brand in the Indian film industry, and its unauthorized use could amount to misrepresentation. The respondents, however, contended that the film’s title was not intended to defame Johar or mislead the audience.

With the court’s latest ruling, the film’s fate remains uncertain. Legal experts suggest that the filmmakers may either appeal the decision or consider changing the title to avoid further complications.