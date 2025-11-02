Bollywood Stars Pour in Wishes as Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on Sunday, November 2, and the entire film fraternity poured in heartfelt wishes for the beloved actor. From Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh to Vivek Oberoi and Gautam Gambhir, several stars took to social media to celebrate the milestone birthday of the “Badshah of Bollywood.”

Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with SRK, writing, “Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shah Rukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 😉 Happy birthday dost. Stay blessed.”

Vivek Oberoi also shared a candid picture dancing with SRK, calling him “King Khan—the man who has a heart of gold so big, it can contain the entire world.” He described Shah Rukh as an inspiration who uses his power to empower others.

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined in the celebration, posting, “Birthday greetings to the brightest star shining in our lives! His success is second only to his humility and grace! Lots of love @iamsrk.”

Riteish Deshmukh posted two pictures featuring SRK with him and his wife, Genelia, and wrote, “To the man whose inspiration has shaped me in ways words can scarcely capture. Dearest Shah Bhai, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and a life filled with love and blockbusters.”

Meanwhile, SRK’s fans have organized a special celebration at Balgandharva Rangmandir in Bandra at 4 p.m. The exclusive event, open only to pass-holding fans from official fan clubs, marks yet another grand celebration of the superstar’s bond with his admirers. Later in the day, SRK is expected to greet fans gathered outside his Mumbai home, Mannat, which is currently under renovation.