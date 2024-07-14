Bollywood and its disappointing trend of remakes

Akshay Kumar’s latest film ‘Sarfira’ is out now, and it seems like he has disappointed his fans again with another average film. The original Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ featuring Suriya was a smash hit with critics and the public alike, but the Hindi remake seems to have missed the point.Bollywood's Struggle with RemakesBollywood has always been one to struggle with remaking films from other industries thereby watering down the quality of the original films. This has been led by Akshay Kumar who has had several flops lately. Before ‘Sarfira’, there was ‘Cuttputlli,’ which completely ruined Ratsasan, a critically acclaimed thriller. Similarly, “Bachchan Pandey,” Subburaj Kartik’s “Jigarthanda” remake did not manage to impress fans of this movie culture. Such was also the fate of Laxmii-2020.The Problem with Bollywood RemakesAt the box office, very few Bollywood remakes have done well in recent times. Not even Devgn’s 'Bholaa' escaped outright failure as happened in cases such as Ajay Devgn's 'Shaitaan' and 'Drishyam 2'. Two major reasons why these adaptations failed: either they were exact copies devoid of any creative thinking or they were mixed with unnecessary masala elements hence diluting their real meaning.A Call for OriginalityThis trend could be best seen as an opportunity for Bollywood to change tack from such remake mania and start investing more in original films. And particularly so for Akshay Kumar who should take heed of his fans’ pleas. The audience missed the old Akshay Kumar whose comic timing was perfect and who had unforgettable roles in movies like ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Garam Masala’. It’s high time he went back to his roots and quit remaking flops.