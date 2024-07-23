Bollywood actress Jasmin Bhasin loses eyesight after wearing lenses



Actress Jasmin Bhasin recently had a health scare due to corneal damage from contact lenses she had been wearing. Earlier this year in July, while attending an event in Delhi she felt severe pain in her eyes which eventually led to temporary vision loss.Talking to the media, she said “On July 17th I was in Delhi for an event where I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses but after I wore them my eyes began hurting,and gradually the pain got worse.I thought of running to a doctor but since it was work commitment,I decided to let me go for the event and then go see a doctor.” I went through sunglasses at the event so that helped me manage things because then nothing could be seen after one point.”Despite such facts as these, Jasmin immediately consulted an eye specialist who put bandages over her injured eyes. She returned back to Mumbai where she continued with her treatment. She explained how painful it had been saying“I am feeling a lot of pain right now. Doctors have told me that I should recover within four to five days, but till then, I need to keep my eyes protected properly. It’s difficult because I cannot see and even the pain does not allow me to sleep. Thankfully, I did not postpone anything in terms of my work schedule. I only hope that I recover soon so that in a few days, I can continue with my work.”Jasmin Bhasin made her acting debut through the Tamil film “Vaanam” in 2011. Her portrayal of Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq (2015-16) and Teni Bhanushali on Dil Se Dil Tak (2017–18) earned her wide recognition.However, Jasmin confessed in 2023 that they have no plans of marrying yet since both themselves are career-oriented. In this regard, Jasmin said, “We haven’t thought about marriage because we both are very ambitious and focused towards our careers.” “We had announced about me and Aly deciding that we would get married for sure. It has nothing to do with our wedding or us getting married actually! So at present marriage is far away from us as we are children.”