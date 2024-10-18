Salman Khan's Ex's Open Invitation to Lawrence Bishnoi

It is known that a lot has been happening when it comes to the security of Salman Khan especially after he received threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.





Somy Ali, the former actress and women’s rights activist, has not shied away from the spotlight after making a statement to an infamous gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Sabarmati Jail, Gujarat.





In her recent social media update, Somy made an announcement directed towards Bishnoi whom she referred to as ‘Lawrence Bhai’ and said that she wanted to talk to him on a Zoom call. She even stated that she wants to go and see his temple in Rajasthan.





Somy stated in her message, “Namaste, Lawrence bhai. I have heard and seen that you are making Zoom calls from jail, so I would like to talk to you about a few things. Please let me know how this can be arranged. Rajasthan is my favorite place in the world, and we want to visit your temple, but first let s speak on zoom so that you can explain certain issues to us.”





She was further more effective by saying, “Please share your mobile number; I would greatly appreciate it.”





Somy has made these comments bearing in mind that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for assassinating Baba Bharat Singh Siddique, a former minister of Maharashtra, an NCP leader and close friend of Salman Khan. Lawrence has, in the past, threatened people associated with Salman Khan which has led to Salman’s security being visibly beefed up.

