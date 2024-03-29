Bobby’s villainous ascent

Bobby Deol’s star is on the rise, and the actor is experiencing one of the biggest highs in his three-decade career in Bollywood.



After playing the dreaded antagonist Abrar Haque opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the blockbuster Animal, the actor has been roped in to play a key and central character opposite Alia Bhatt in YRF’s spy universe. The actor has come on board to play the villain in the yet-untitled female spy film which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and will be directed by Shiv Rawail.

“After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

Bobby Deol’s switch to playing antagonistic roles has been successful. After a three-year hiatus from dwindling film offers, he returned to the screen with Class of 83 in 2020. “I went through a bad time; I was not getting the work I wanted. I started blaming the world, beating myself. Until one day I saw the support from my family encouraging me and decided to do things for myself. I started working on myself and calling people instead of waiting for them to come,” he had confessed. Bobby also makes his Tamil debut in Suriya’s epic Kanguva.

He says, “To work with Suriya was a dream come true, and he is an amazing actor and I was impressed by him. Am also grateful to the audiences for liking my work, and for the opportunities coming my way.”





