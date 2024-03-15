Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised

Renowned Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital following complaints of shortness of breath, as reported by ABP News. According to sources, the veteran actor underwent an angioplasty procedure for his heart condition.What Happened:The 79-year-old actor, who had been attending events, started feeling unwell, prompting his admission to the hospital for a general checkup. Subsequently, doctors advised him to undergo an angioplasty, which he reportedly underwent successfully. Presently, Bachchan is said to be in stable condition and recuperating.Amidst concerns about his health, Bachchan took to X on Friday to express his gratitude, saying, "T 4950 - in gratitude ever..." Additionally, he shared a video promoting his Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) team. However, neither Bachchan nor his family has released an official statement regarding his health.Amitabh's Health Journey:Earlier this year, Bachchan underwent surgery for his wrist, as indicated by pictures shared on his blog in January, where he was seen sporting a sling. Last year in March, he suffered an injury while shooting for "Kalki 2898 AD" in Hyderabad, which resulted in bed rest due to a strained back caused by the harness. Despite these setbacks, Bachchan has been actively involved in his upcoming projects.Upcoming Projects:Bachchan recently disclosed on his blog about his involvement in Nag Ashwin's "Kalki 2898 AD," expressing his dedication to ensuring its successful completion. He mentioned working late nights to finalize the project before its anticipated release on May 9th, emphasizing the collective effort to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience to the audience.