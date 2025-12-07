BB19: Who Will Lift the Bigg Boss Trophy Tonight?

India is buzzing with excitement as Bigg Boss 19 ends its blockbuster journey with a much-awaited finale tonight! From the opening day to the finale episode, this season has been a rollercoaster filled with entertainment, chaos, laughter, heartbreak, and some iconic Bigg Boss moments.

Salman Khan once again anchored the show with his sharp humour and hosting finesse, guiding contestants through their highs and lows. The “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” twist kept everyone guessing, making the house more dynamic and strategic than ever before.

Initially, the six strongest contenders — Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Malti Chahar — dominated the final leg of the competition. However, Malti’s emotional mid-week eviction left fans shocked, adding even more intensity to the race for the trophy.

The legacy of previous winners like Karanveer Mehra (BB18), Munawar Faruqui (BB17), and MC Stan (BB16) adds to the prestige of the Bigg Boss crown. Today, one among these finalists will etch their name into Bigg Boss history.

With 16 original contestants and two wildcard entries — Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badeshah — Bigg Boss 19 stood out as a season of surprises. Wildcards came and shook the dynamics, only to be shown the exit after delivering their share of drama.

Fans across the country are hooked to their screens, watching the finale live on Colors TV and JioCinema. The excitement is sky-high, predictions are flooding social media, and the energy is electric.

Tonight, one contestant will rise above all and become the champion of Bigg Boss 19.

Who will win the title? The nation waits in anticipation.