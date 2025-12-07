BB19 Shock! Tehelka Bhai Says Makers Don’t Want Gaurav Khanna to Win the Show

As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its grand finale, the buzz around the show has reached an all-time high. The season, packed with drama, shifting alliances, and unexpected twists, has now boiled down to five strong finalists who have fought their way through every task and emotional storm thrown at them.

With the finale just around the corner, fans are more charged up than ever. Social media feels like a battlefield of polls, fan wars, voting appeals, and heated predictions. Every hour, trends shift, new theories emerge, and supporters are going all out to push their favourite contestant closer to the trophy.

The Top 5 contestants — Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Pranit More, and Tanya Mittal — are now the centre of national attention. Each has built a loyal fanbase and carved a unique identity throughout the season. Before this final phase kicked in, the last midweek eviction saw Malti Chahar leave the house after receiving the lowest votes, making the road to victory even narrower.

But just when fans thought they’d seen all the twists, a new controversy has taken over the internet.

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Tehelka Bhai recently posted a video that’s gone viral, claiming that the makers of Bigg Boss 19 have no intention of letting Gaurav Khanna win the show. According to him, the production wants another contestant to take the trophy home, although he didn’t reveal who that preferred finalist might be.

Naturally, this statement has left Gaurav’s fans fuming and the internet divided. Many viewers are now questioning whether the finale will truly be fair, while others believe this could just be another strategy to stir discussions before the big night.

At the end of the day, Bigg Boss is known for its unpredictability. Whether Gaurav lifts the trophy or someone else claims the title, the final result will only be clear when Salman Khan announces the winner on stage.

Until then, one thing is certain — the excitement isn’t slowing down anytime soon.