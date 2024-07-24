Auron Main Kahan Dum Tha Criticized for Sparse Promotions; Co-Producer Defends Strategy

The Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer, "Auron Main Kahan Dum Tha" (AMKDT), has been making headlines for its controversial promotional strategy. Industry analysts and Bollywood insiders have criticized the film’s marketing efforts, calling them insufficient in today’s competitive cinematic landscape. Despite the chatter, co-producer Shreyansh Hirawat, known for his work on "Shivaay" (2016), "Freddy" (2022), and "Maarrich" (2022), stands by the unconventional approach.Initially scheduled for release on August 2, AMKDT moved its date to avoid clashing with the Kalki Koechlin film, providing a clear window for both films. However, AMKDT will now compete with the Janhvi Kapoor starrer "Ulajh."Hirawat, in his second collaboration with Ajay Devgn, believes in the philosophy of "less is more" for AMKDT. "Shivaay was a Diwali release, and the promotional strategy suited its mass appeal. AMKDT, a Neeraj Pandey film, is different. It’s filled with twists and turns, limiting how much we can reveal. We’ll ramp up promotions just seven days before release, which is what this kind of content demands," Hirawat explained.Highlighting the unique promotional content, Hirawat shared, "We’ve created a fresh video, including a special two-and-a-half-minute shayari by Ajay sir. This will offer a new perspective on the film. Given the film’s content, we can’t reveal too much in advance."Acknowledging the evolving nature of film promotions, Hirawat stated, "Promotional strategies have dramatically changed. For 'Shivaay,' only 5% of our budget went to traditional media; the rest was digital. Recent releases like 'Bade Miya Chote Miya' and 'Chandu Champion' had heavy promotions but mixed box office results. Audience tastes are unpredictable. Films like 'Munjya' and 'Laapata Ladies' were out-of-the-box but succeeded. AMKDT is a clean, visually stunning film that appeals to all generations. No one but Ajay sir could have pulled off this role."Discussing the strategic decision to avoid clashing with "Kalki," Hirawat mentioned, "We didn’t want to split the audience. Moving to a new date gives us a clearer window. Both films would have shared space, but a new date benefits both."Regarding the clash with "Ulajh," Hirawat expressed confidence, "Ajay sir has a huge fan base. We aim for a minimum of 3,000 screens, relying on word-of-mouth. The film will gain momentum after the initial weekend. Even though 'Ulajh' is a women-oriented film, we believe both films can coexist without affecting each other’s business."Hirawat concluded with optimism, "My first film was 'Pink,' a women-oriented film. While industry norms favor hero-centric films, AMKDT’s potential is strong. The decision to move the release date was collective, recommended by exhibitors and distributors."AMKDT, with its unique promotional strategy and content, is set to release on August 2, aiming to captivate audiences and make a mark at the box office.