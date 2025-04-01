Audiences reject outdated directors and lazy actors

Salman Khan’s Sikander has the dubious distinction of registering the lowest-ever Eid opening for the star. It has grossed only a little over `55 crores since its release on 30th March, as reported by Saclink. Others report higher numbers but that’s of no consequence because the differences are too much to be believable. Director AR Murgadoss described Sikander as an offering for the actor’s vast fandom, but neither his fans nor the critics seem impressed with his performance in the action thriller.

The problem is not Salman’s alone. The evolving and constantly shifting cinematic landscape no longer gives room to big-ticket stars or filmmakers to take their core audience for granted. The Indian film industry, heavily driven by the star system, is facing its worst-ever slump. Salman Khan had till recently maintained his status quo as the invincible superstar at the box office — though not really known for his acting prowess. Playing the larger-than-life hero who delivered punchlines with the same ease with which he packed a punch on screen, he danced to catchy songs as well. His screen characters, from the ACP of Wanted to Dabang’s Chulbul Panday or the secret agent in Ek Tha Tiger, became pop icons. But repetitive themes, outdated tropes, and below-average performances in weak storylines are no longer going down well with audiences. And the same goes for other stars and directors as well. The dismal performances of Kamal Hasan’s Indian 2, Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Suriya’s Kanguva, and Atlee’s Baby John, all highlight the complacency that seems to have set in.











Stardom is waning

“Before the pandemic, SRK, Salman Khan, or any of the superstars for that matter, could draw audiences on their ‘face value.’ Their stardom guaranteed the film a good opening weekend. However, now, audiences are very discerning and gauge a film’s strength based on its trailer, irrespective of who the star is,” says trade analyst Sumit Kadel. “Directors with impressive resumes, such as Murugadoss, known for hits like Ghajini, have also faced setbacks with recent projects. Films like Darbar and Akira have not resonated well with audiences, indicating that even established names are not immune to the pitfalls of complacency. The combination of star power and directorial prowess may sound promising on paper, but when a project is treated merely as a product rather than a work of art, the results can be lacklustre,” says Girish Wankhede. ‘Reinvent to stay relevant’ “For Salman, it started with the trailer of Sikander, which reflected a sense of fatigue, both in terms of content and performance,” says Girish. “And then in the film, Salman appears jaded and uninspired, leading to speculation about his commitment to the project. Whether it’s due to disinterest, exhaustion, or a misguided belief that his mere presence can guarantee box office success, the result speaks for itself. Films like Race 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Dabangg 3, Bharat and Tubelight have all struggled to achieve the expected box office performance, raising questions about the sustainability of his star power.” Deepak notes that though Salman’s loyal fanbase turns up in large numbers for his films, they expect the movies to keep pace with the evolving cinematic landscape. “Unfortunately, Salman failed to hit the mark once again [in Sikander.] As a Salman Khan fan myself, I take the liberty of saying that he still has much more to offer — but he must reinvent himself and move away from outdated formulas. The gap between his style and the current generation of films spans multiple eras.”



