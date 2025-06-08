Atlee Roasts Vanga? Netizens React as Deepika Signs Biggie with Allu Arjun

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone is once again making waves with her latest career move. On Saturday, she surprised fans by announcing her next high-profile project—a collaboration with Telugu star Allu Arjun. Tentatively titled AA22xA6, the film is being helmed by acclaimed director Atlee, who previously directed Deepika in the blockbuster Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Touted to be a sci-fi action entertainer, the film will showcase Deepika in a power-packed avatar. To mark the announcement, the makers released a special video welcoming her on board. The teaser features Deepika discussing the script with Atlee before gearing up for her on-set preparation. The caption read:

“The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6 #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures.”

The announcement instantly set social media abuzz, with fans hailing Deepika’s fierce comeback. However, many couldn't help but draw comparisons to her recent fallout with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, from whose upcoming film Spirit she was reportedly dropped.

Netizens were quick to link her exit from Spirit with her new role, with some claiming Atlee’s move was a subtle dig at Vanga.

One user wrote, “That’s how a director respects Queen Deepika.”

Another commented, “She asked for better working conditions because she has a kid to look after. She also asked for a profit share because she believes in her talent and the film. That’s not outrageous—she didn’t ask for babysitting fees or anything unreasonable.” One user cheekily added, “When the Queen’s comeback is personal.” Another post read, “Atlee silently roasted Sandeep Reddy Vanga.”

Deepika was initially cast in Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead. However, after reported disagreements over working hours and remuneration, she was replaced by Triptii Dimri.

Despite the controversy, Deepika is doubling down on her focus on South Indian cinema, and her plate is full. She’s also returning for the highly anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. With big-ticket projects lining up and filmmakers like Atlee backing her, things are certainly looking bright for the versatile actress.