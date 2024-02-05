How Dr Ashish Gokhale landed a gig with Rohit Shetty

In a tale of persistence and passion, Ashish Gokhale sets a new benchmark. A doctor by profession, bitten by the acting bug, he was seen in a smashing role in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force on Amazon Prime Video. The actor shares the remarkable journey that led to landing a coveted role in the latest film by renowned director Rohit Shetty. While speaking to us, Gokhale reflects on the initial steps, stating, “I had emailed my portfolio & resume at Rohit Shetty Sir’s office quite some time back.” The twist came amid the COVID restrictions when a call from Shetty’s office prompted an audition recorded at home. “Around 3 months later, I got a call that I was finalized to play this part. I was over the moon when I got the news.”





Transitioning from the anticipation of landing the role to the enriching experience of working with industry giants, Gokhale highlights the professionalism and positive energy on set. “Working with Rohit Shetty Sir was an experience I’ll always cherish. He is a true visionary and so dedicated towards his art. The energy that he brought to the sets was infectious. It made us all work with a different level of vigor.” Gokhale also praises co-stars Siddharth Malhotra and Shilpa Ma’am for their down-to-earth nature, creating an environment of warmth and camaraderie. Balancing the demanding roles of a doctor and an actor may seem challenging, but for Gokhale, it all comes down to one word: Passion. “I am extremely passionate about acting, and at the same time, helping people through my medical profession is what drives me,” he expresses. The dual roles coexist seamlessly, as facing the camera brings unparalleled joy, while treating patients offers a sense of calm. “Both my passions go hand in hand in so many situations. Both these facets are the reason for my existence.”





As the series takes center stage, so does the narrative of a passionate individual making their mark both on and off the screen. But for Gokhale he already has a new release around the corner - in Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan. It’s a glorious beginning to 2024!