Article 370 is important as a film and as a part of history

Yami Gautam Dhar is thrilled about the box office reception of her latest outing, Article 370, and the critical appreciation it has received. The high-octane political drama, had a spectacular opening, raking in a total of Rs 15.20 crore over the weekend.



The actress, who is married to director/producer Aditya Dhar, shares insights into aspects of cinema like writing and production in a quick chat.



Excerpts:



Q Aditya Dhar has chosen a serious and sensitive subject for his debut directorial. What is your take on that? The film tells how an Intelligence officer (played by Yami) and a bureaucrat in the Prime Minister's Office (portrayed by Priyamani) try to uncover the intricate chain of events and the nexus of terrorism that led to the historic abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.





Q What would you say is the genre of the film? It is good for a filmmaker to be sensitive in handling whatever subject he chooses. We work in an industry where it’s all about emotions, it’s all about creating visuals. The abrogation of Article 370 was a national event. Most of us only had access to information present in the public domain; but even non-Kashmiris like me, my family and a lot of my friends felt that something had been done right. And after knowing Aditya and hearing of his family’s experiences in 1990, I could relate even more to the theme.





Q Talking about simplification, is that the hit formula? The story is based on true events. It’s also about philosophy, what Art. 370 is about, why it is important, and what are the consequences of what happened. I think it’s important, especially for the current generation and youth, to understand all this. There haven’t been many films like this, so I can’t give any genre-defining references. I think it’s an important film, not just as a part of cinema, but as history too. Though there’s action, it’s about a very important chapter in our political history. And the simplified way the film has been made is also very important.

We have the longest Constitution in the world; it can be very complex for anyone. So, if you can simplify it, break it down, the audience can engage with it and understand what the history of this country is and why things happen.



Q How does Aditya work? Does he collaborate, or prefer to do things alone?

When it comes to writing, Aditya likes to do it by himself. He has a team and they all exchange ideas and discuss how to make things better. One of his key characteristics is that he cannot settle for the mediocre. He won’t accept anything less than excellent. He will not compromise. When it comes to me as an actor, he is always open to ideas and suggestions and logic. And that goes for anyone.