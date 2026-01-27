Arijit Singh to Quit Playback Singing

Hyderabad: In a move that has stunned fans and rattled Bollywood’s music ecosystem, Arijit Singh has announced that he is stepping away from playback singing, effectively drawing the curtain on one of the most dominant eras in Indian film music.

The announcement came quietly but decisively at the start of 2026 through a text-only post on Instagram. After wishing his followers a Happy New Year, Singh revealed that he would no longer be taking on any new assignments as a playback vocalist. “I am calling it off,” he wrote, describing his journey as a “wonderful” one, brief words that carried enormous weight.

While the message sounded final, it does not signal a complete exit from music. Singh is expected to honour all his existing commitments and complete songs already in the pipeline. However, going forward, he plans to shift his creative focus away from mainstream cinema. According to reports, the singer wants to explore independent music and work on his own terms, describing his future self as “a small little artist,” free from the pressures of the commercial film industry.

The reaction from fans has been immediate and emotional. Social media platforms are awash with tributes, playlists, and memories of his countless chart-toppers, with many calling it a heartbreaking and ominous start to 2026 for Bollywood music. Industry watchers are also grappling with the implications, acknowledging the void his absence will create in film soundtracks.

As the shock settles in, one thing is already clear. Whether in films or beyond them, Arijit Singh’s voice has shaped a generation, and Bollywood will never quite sound the same again.