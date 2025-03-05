Anurag Kashyap on Feeling Like an Outsider in Bollywood and an Insider in the South

Director-turned-actor Anurag Kashyap recently addressed some hard-hitting questions during a roundtable conference with Deccan Chronicle. From his shift towards South Indian cinema to feeling like an outsider in Bollywood, Kashyap was candid about his evolving career and industry observations.Currently presenting the Hindi version of the Malayalam film Footage, Kashyap attended a special preview of its extended trailer alongside cast members Manju Warrier, Vishal Nair, Gayathri Ashok, director Saiju Sreedharan, and writer Shabna Muhammed. After his acting stints in Maharaja and Rifle Club, he is now gearing up to direct films in the South.On why he feels disconnected from Bollywood, Kashyap stated, “Directors and producers here have become too calculative. They are unwilling to take risks, which is why I feel like an outsider.” He further criticized the industry's insecurity, saying, “They make films for themselves, not the audience. I am not confused— they are. I have withdrawn all my scripts and refused offers to make Gangs of Wasseypur 3 or Dev.D 2. I don’t want to create franchises or formula films.”Addressing accusations of turning against Bollywood despite its role in shaping his career, Kashyap clarified, “I am not against them; I am speaking for them. Bollywood has lost its hunger for risk-taking. It’s no longer an exciting game—it has become a boring task.”Apart from filmmaking, Kashyap is actively involved in mentoring aspiring filmmakers. “Not many know that I teach in Hyderabad and Kerala. I watch a lot of films from different regions and share my knowledge with students,” he revealed.Despite his Bollywood journey, Kashyap feels a stronger emotional connection to South Indian cinema. “The love I receive here makes me feel like an insider. Sometimes, I wonder—if I had been born in Kerala or Tamil Nadu, would my career have been different?” he mused.Ending on a humorous note, he compared his unconventional appeal to mainstream Bollywood’s obsession with physique: “My potbelly in Rifle Club got more applause than Tiger Shroff’s six-pack abs.”Currently, Kashyap is playing a cop in Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit and is set to release Footage (Hindi) on March 7. His journey into South Indian cinema seems to be just the beginning of an exciting new chapter.