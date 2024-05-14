Anupam Kher Treats Chhota Bheem Stars

Anupam Kher treats the young titans from Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan with scrumptious burgers and fries on the last day of the shoot

Anupam Kher starrer Chhota Bheem and the curse of Damyaan is grabbing all the attention as the live action movie is all set to hit the big screens on 31st May 2024. This is the first time the nation is going to witness their favourite childhood superheros Chhota Bheem and his Sena come alive on celluloid.

The movie stars Anupam Kher in a pivotal role and the actor won the hearts of the little artists on the sets of the movie as he treated them with a scrumptious meal of burgers and fries. The child artists were initially fearful of Anupam Kher but gradually they formed a heartwarming bond.

Yagya Bhasin who plays the titular role of Chhota Bheem in the movie shares,"Initially we were conscious around Sir but later we built a beautiful bond with him and on the last day he treated all of us with our favourite burgers, fries and cold drinks and it was very sweet of Sir to do this for us."

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka, Chhota Bheem and The Curse of Damyaan is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati. The film is all set to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.