Bollywood Actors Go Public With Their Relationship at Ambani Event

Love was in the air at the Ambani pre-wedding bash, where celebrity couples took center stage, making their relationships official amidst the glitz and glamour. From rumored romances to long-speculated pairs, the three-day extravaganza witnessed some much-awaited confirmations.Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar PahariyaEver since Janhvi Kapoor's candid revelations about her love life on Koffee With Karan Season 8, fans have been intrigued. At the Ambani bash, the actress was spotted cozying up to Shikhar Pahariya, adding fuel to the rumors. Posing together with her half-brother Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi seemed to confirm the budding romance.Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy KapoorDespite attempts to keep their relationship low-key, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor's appearances together at various events hinted at something brewing. Their joint arrival at the Ambani celebration sealed the deal, with the duo seen mingling and sharing moments, including an adorable picture with Ranbir Kapoor.Shraddha Kapoor And Rahul ModyThe "Aashiqui" star Shraddha Kapoor stepped out with her rumored beau Rahul Mody, making a stylish entrance at the Ambani pre-wedding bash. Spotted together on a dinner date in 2023, the couple's appearance together at the grand event further fueled speculation, leaving fans eager for more glimpses of their blossoming romance.Khushi Kapoor And Vedang RainaFollowing in her sister's footsteps, Khushi Kapoor seemed to confirm her relationship with Vedang Raina at the Ambani festivities. Despite evading the cameras, the duo was spotted hand in hand, marking their presence as a couple. Their rumored romance, sparked during their stint in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies," finally found validation at the star-studded event.As celebrity couples basked in the spotlight, the Ambani pre-wedding bash served as a platform for love to blossom and confirmations to be made, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in their favorite stars' love stories.