How Much did Ambani pay Rihanna to perform at wedding?

Renowned pop icon Rihanna, known more for her global tours than private gigs, is set to make a staggering sum for her performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Sources reveal to India Today that her fee for the performance ranges between $8-$9 million (approximately Rs 66 to 74 crore). The festivities commence today, March 1, with an event titled 'An evening in Everland'.





The singer arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar on February 29, accompanied by her entourage. Photographers captured her exit from the airport, generating considerable buzz.





Reports suggest that Rihanna's performance will be grand, featuring a medley of her hits and solo numbers like 'Diamonds'. A significant portion of the expense for her gig reportedly went into transporting her stage equipment and arranging outfit changes for her and her backup singers.





Rihanna's previous performance was at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show, which drew a staggering audience of close to 121.017 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched Super Bowl events to date.





Interestingly, Rihanna is not the first international artist to grace an Ambani wedding. In 2018, Beyoncé performed at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s sangeet, reportedly earning close to $4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore).





In addition to Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh is expected to entertain guests at the grand event. Another highlight of the pre-wedding festivities will be the act of world-renowned illusionist David Blaine.