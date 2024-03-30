Star couple names bungalow after their daughter

It is known that actor Ranbir Kapoor and his wife, Alia Bhatt, who is also a popular actress, have been building a huge bungalow for them in Mumbai for quite some time now . Alia and Ranbir, along with Neetha Kapoor responded multiple times at the construction site, and the media paps have always managed to get a glimpse of the stars on the construction site.





Ranbir Kapoor is currently baking on the success of his recent pan India blockbuster film Animal. Alia Bhatt has also been doing really well in her career and no doubt. This new Bangla is going to cost hundreds of crores.





As per the latest update that is doing rounds on social media, it said that Ranbir has decided to name the bungalow after their daughter Raha Kapoor. Ranbir had Raha during the filming of Animal and also got paid big for his acting in the film so as he believes that his daughter has really been a lucky charm for him in the recent past, the couple have decided to name this Bangla on the name of the daughter.





This is such a sweet thing that the parents are doing for their little girl and all the fans and social media users are really appreciating their decision of doing this for their little girl.